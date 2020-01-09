Gardaí in Tipp seek inspirational people for Youth Awards

Gardaí in Tipperary are on the lookout for inspirational young people who are making a positive contribution to their communities.

They have now issued an appeal for applicants for the Tipperary Garda Youth Awards in association with Supermacs.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate and acknowledge young people aged between 13 and 21 and to recognise the very positive contribution that they make.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who make their communities a better place to live in, or who have shown great determination in their own lives.

The members of the judging panel include Inspector Des Bell, former Tipperary hurler, Brendan Cummins, Lisa Kavanagh of the Education and Training Board), Ellen O’Donnell, the retired Clonmel Youth Training Manager, and Henry Healy of Supermacs.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said the Garda Youth Awards is a great opportunity to bring people together and to acknowledge the great work that is being done by young people in Tipperary.

“Sometimes younger people can get a bad reputation, but when you hear some of the achievements our nominees and winners have accomplished over the years, your views are quickly changed,” he said.

Application forms are available at garda stations in Thurles, Nenagh, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary or by downloading from www.garda.ie.

The deadline for applications is next Friday, January 17.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Garda College Templemore on January 29.