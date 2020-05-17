News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí in Limerick seize cannabis worth €60k

The suspected cannabis seized by Limerick gardaí.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 10:56 AM

Gardaí have seized cannabis valued at €60k (analysis pending) in Co Limerick.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at waste ground in Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick City yesterday afternoon after approximately three kilos of cannabis was found at the same location.

Both males were taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The 23-year-old man has since been charged and is expected to appear at a special sitting of Ennis District Court this morning.

The 17-year-old youth was released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

