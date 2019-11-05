News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí in Limerick launch murder probe as school reacts to death of 'loveable' Brooklyn Colbert

Gardaí in Limerick launch murder probe as school reacts to death of 'loveable' Brooklyn Colbert
Brooklyn Colbert
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 04:46 PM

Update: The details of Brooklyn Colbert's funeral have been announced.

The schoolboy, who it was announced will be laid to rest next Friday, is “sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Wayne & Sonia, brothers Thomas & Carter, ever loving grandmother Terry Colbert, the Aylmer grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and his fellow class mates at J.F.K. School”, according to his obituary notice.

Brooklyn’s remains will be waked privately in his family home with his funeral mass taking place at 11am, Friday, November 8, at St Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street.

Burial will take place afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Brooklyn’s family requested “family flowers only” with “donations, if desired, to the Family Project, Bedford Row, Limerick”.

Earlier: Gardaí investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in Limerick have launched a murder inquiry.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster completed a post mortem on the boy's body last night.

Gardaí said they were not releasing details of the boy’s post mortem to the media “for operational reasons”.

Brooklyn Colbert was found by gardaí in a house off the Shanabooley Road in Ballynanty on Sunday night. He had been fatally assaulted.

A man who was known to the boy presented himself at Henry Street Garda Station shortly afterwards.

Forensic officers at a house in Limerick where the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered on Sunday evening. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Forensic officers at a house in Limerick where the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered on Sunday evening. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The 26-year-old man is still being questioned by detectives in connection with the boy’s death.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was around Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, and who saw anything suspicious to contact them at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda Station.

Brooklyn's school confirmed they have offered counselling supports to his heartbroken classmates.

Speaking this afternoon, Theresa O’Sullivan, Principal, John F Kennedy Memorial School, where Brooklyn had been due to return to last Monday following his mid-term holidays, confirmed the school was “providing supports to the members of our school community” to help pupils through their grief.

“We will remember that playful glint in his eye, which never failed to soften the hearts of his teachers,” Ms O’Sullivan said speaking this afternoon.

"Brooklyn was a very loveable and kind boy, who was popular with both his peers and teachers, and he had an easy going personality and a good sense of humour."

“Brooklyn was as loyal to his friends as he was to Liverpool FC. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by us all,” she added.

Brooklyn had recently joined Ballynanty Rovers FC, following in the footsteps of his father Wayne, a well-known junior soccer player with Pike Rovers, who also played League of Ireland football with Limerick FC, Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town.

A tribute posted online by Ballynanty Rovers FC, above a photograph of Brooklyn posing in his club jersey, read: “It is with profound sadness that Ballynanty Rovers has learned of the tragic death of one of our schoolboy players.”

“Brooklyn Colbert played with our U11s team this year and everyone at the club wish to offer our deepest condolences to Brooklyn’s parents and family at this very sad time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them. RIP Brooklyn x”,” the club added.

READ MORE

Elderly cyclist dies a week after collision with lorry in Kilkenny

More on this topic

Investigation underway following attempted theft of cash in transit van in DublinInvestigation underway following attempted theft of cash in transit van in Dublin

Man arrested in connection with suspected arson attack on TD's carMan arrested in connection with suspected arson attack on TD's car

Retired detective on ‘You take a life, you give yours in return’Retired detective on ‘You take a life, you give yours in return’

Man injured in Dublin shootingMan injured in Dublin shooting


murdercrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

'If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon''If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon'

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threatUnion calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat

Boil water notice re-issued for 600,000 peopleBoil water notice re-issued for 600,000 people

Man who threatened to kill and bite the nose off garda jailed for four yearsMan who threatened to kill and bite the nose off garda jailed for four years


Lifestyle

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

It's that time of the year again.Darina Allen's best book buys for Christmas

Sam Wylie-Harris heads to the South of France to find out more about Gérard Bertrand’s medicinal methods in the vineyard.Biodynamic wines: Everything you need to know about this holistic approach to winemaking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »