Gardai in Limerick appeal for witnesses after man found with gunshot wound in car

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witness following a shooting incident in Limerick City this evening.

Shortly before 7pm Gardaí and emergency services were called to Castle Street in Limerick City where a man understood to be in his 40s was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is described as stable.

The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.