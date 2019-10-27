News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardai in Limerick appeal for help in locating Limerick man, 58

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 10:28 PM

Gardaí in Henry Street, Limerick are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 58 year old Michael Weldon from Castletroy, Limerick.

Michael was last seen on the evening of Monday 14th October, 2019 at his home. Despite ongoing searches in the last number of days Michael has yet to be located and local Gardaí are appealing for information.

Michael is described as approximately 5ft 6” in height, of slim build, and has a fresh scar on his head from a recent accident.

Michael's car was located on Wednesday 16th October, 2019 on Clancy Strand on the bank of the River Shannon in Limerick near St. Joseph's Rowing Club. It is unknown what Michael was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 - 212400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

