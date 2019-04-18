NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí in Kerry investigating suspected fire bomb attack

Gardai at the scene in Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney where a house was damaged overnight. Two windows were broken and the front door was scorched
By Anne Lucey
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 10:52 AM

Gardaí in Killarney are investigating a suspected fire bomb attack on a family home in a housing estate in the early hours.

The family of settled Travellers including up to four children were asleep at the time of the attack which severely damaged the bungalow at Hazlewood Drive in Ballyspillane at around 1am.

It is understood a petrol bomb was flung at the door and windows were smashed.

Local councillor Donal Grady who has highlighted a number of incidents involving a so-called feud between sections of the Traveller community in Kerry, said both Kerry County Council and the gardaí need to take a strong approach.

Some of those involved in the feud live in council owned houses in Kerry, and anti-social behaviour rules need to be applied, Cllr Grady said.

“Are we going to continue to ruin the lives of the good people in Ballyspillane?” he asked.

In a statement, gardaí said they are "investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a house in Ballyspillane, Co. Kerry this morning, April 18, at approximately 1am."

