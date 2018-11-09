Gardaí in Kerry and Kildare appeal for help to find two missing teenagers

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing two teenagers missing from Kerry and Kildare.

19-year-old Maria Brosnan, from Fossa, was last seen at around 10am on Wednesday morning at Clash in Tralee.

She is described as being roughly five feet in height, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair with red hair dye.

Maria Brosnan.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, black runners, a floral top with black/ navy background, a dark green fleece, a blue rain jacket and had a large navy and beige handbag.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Kildare are looking for 14-year-old Shannon Doyle Molloy who is missing from Clane.

She was last seen wearing a green nylon top, red t-shirt, black leggings and black Nike runners.

Shannon Doyle Molloy

Shannon is described as five foot two inches tall with long, brown hair and sallow skin.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney or Naas Garda Stations.