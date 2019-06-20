News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí in Galway appealing for witnesses to two assaults in the city

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 05:13 PM

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses to two separate assaults which occurred in the city last weekend.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning between 1.30am and 2.30am.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured when he came to the assistance of another man being assaulted.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway. The second man, in his late 60s, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and did not require hospital treatment at the time.

Gardaí are appealing in particular to anyone who helped an injured man outside the Brown Thomas store to come forward.

They have also requested that motorists to contact them who may have dashcam footage and especially taxis who were in the area at the time of the assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

