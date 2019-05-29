NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí in Dublin find handgun with fitted silencer during search

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Gardaí in Dublin have recovered a firearm in a search on Tuesday evening.

Garda units based in Blanchardstown and Finglas conducted a search of a wooded area off Waterville Road, Dublin 15.

They recovered a loaded firearm and silencer in the course of the search.

The firearm - a Makarov handgun with a fitted silencer along with seven bullets - has been sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

The search was part the investigations targeting organised criminal activity in north west Dublin.

Gardaí say searches in the area are continuing and enquiries are ongoing.

