Gardaí in Dublin appeal for help in locating man, 80, suffering from Alzheimer's

Gardaí have asked the public for help after 80-year-old man Tom Carey was reported missing from his home at St. Marks Grove, Clondalkin.

Tom Carey was last seen yesterday afternoon at around 3pm in his home.

He is around five feet six inches in height, of slim build, with grey balding hair. He also wears glasses.

Gardaí have said that Tom Carey speaks with a Scottish accent and is suffering from Alzheimer's.

It is not known what Tom was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí and Tom's family are concerned and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01-6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Sstation.