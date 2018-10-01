Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí in Drogheda seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 10:25 PM

Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Alan Ryan who is missing since Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Alan Ryan was last seen on Saturday, September 22.

He was last seen at Greenhills, Drogheda at approximately 12.45pm.

Alan is described as being of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. It is not known what Alan was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041 - 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GardaMissing Persons

Related Articles

Update: Missing man found safe and well

Gardaí seek help to find Dublin teenager missing for five days

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 13-year-old missing from Cork

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing teenager

More in this Section

Sinn Féin alternative budget includes €5 social welfare payment boost

Families of two Bloody Sunday victims awarded damages by Ministry of Defence – solicitor

Three Cork restaurants receive first-time Michelin Star

Church calls for housing to be recognised as human right and urges government to step up response


Breaking Stories

Meet three amazing people over 60 that have achieved amazing fitness feats

The acts at Hard Working Class Heroes that caught our eye

2 minutes with Jack Monroe – who can’t stand mushy peas but adores a good curry

These garden hacks will help hedgehogs hibernate

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »