NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí in Drogheda investigating after man, 19, shot in the leg

By Elaine Keogh
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 08:25 AM

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating after a young man suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his knee late last night.

He went to the Emergency Department at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital at about 11.30pm.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed, “Gardaí are investigating an apparent shooting incident at an unknown location believed to be in Drogheda Co Louth yesterday evening.”

They said the 19-year-old, “presented himself to the Accident & Emergency department at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda at 11.30pm last night. The man has an injury to his knee (non-serious injury).”

READ MORE

Former Lord Mayor calls for people with information on 'horrific' Cork hit-and-run to come forward

The incident came just hours after people were allowed back into their homes after a viable device was thrown at a house in the Rathmullen Estate in Drogheda.

A number of houses near to the targeted house were evacuated until the army bomb disposal team dealt with it.

More on this topic

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

Watch: Motorcyclists fight mid-race after one leaps on to the other’s bike

Case of missing boy in UK now being treated as child abduction, police say

KEYWORDS

LouthGardaíDrogheda

More in this Section

Church ban for man bailed on theft charges

Man jailed for drug and road offences

Varadkar: 'Absolutely no chance' of four-fold increase in carbon taxes

New Belfast power station to provide electricity for half a million homes


Lifestyle

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

MOMMY DEAREST: The portrayal of Irish mothers on screen

Making Cents: Consumers have more options with An Post

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »