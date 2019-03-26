Gardaí in Drogheda investigating after man, 19, shot in the leg

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating after a young man suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his knee late last night.

He went to the Emergency Department at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital at about 11.30pm.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed, “Gardaí are investigating an apparent shooting incident at an unknown location believed to be in Drogheda Co Louth yesterday evening.”

They said the 19-year-old, “presented himself to the Accident & Emergency department at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda at 11.30pm last night. The man has an injury to his knee (non-serious injury).”

The incident came just hours after people were allowed back into their homes after a viable device was thrown at a house in the Rathmullen Estate in Drogheda.

A number of houses near to the targeted house were evacuated until the army bomb disposal team dealt with it.