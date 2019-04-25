Gardaí in Drogheda appeal for witnesses after man shot in leg and shoulder

Update 8.30pm Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Drogheda this afternoon.

The 36-year-old was shot in "a number of times" in the leg and shoulder in the Hardmans Gardens area of Drogheda.

The man is in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí have said the attackers were travelling in a red Volkswagon Golf with fake registration plates that read: 191-D-31786.

Gardaí said the car was found burned out near Sheephouse on the Rathmullen Road, Drogheda.

They believe two men ran from the car when it was abandoned.

Superintendent Andrew Watters of Drogheda Garda Station said that gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sup Int. Watters said gardaí would like speak to anyone who:

was in the Hardmans area of Drogheda today, before 4.23pm, who saw anything unusual in the area or persons/vehicles which drew their attention.



saw a red Volkswagon Golf car, bearing registration plate 191D31786 or any red Volkswagon Golf in the Drogheda area today.



was in the Drogheda area today with dashcam footage, particularly those who may have been in the vicinity of Hardmans Gardens, Lady of Lourdes Church and Rathmullen Road areas between 4pm and 5pm.

Gardaí said that in particular, they are appealing to the drivers of a dark navy coloured taxi and a rigid lorry with a white cab, advertising Tipperary Water, which were stopped directly behind the attackers red Volkswagon golf to come forward.

Gardaí said they are "aware that a number of other persons in the area very narrowly avoided being shot and seriously injured in the attack".

Sup Int. Watters described the attack as callous and reckless.

He assured the community that gardaí "making every effort to identify the culprits involved in this irresponsible attack".

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Earlier: Man, 36, injured following shooting in Drogheda

A man has been injured following a shooting incident in Drogheda.

Gardaí say they are on the scene of the incident which occurred at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

One man, 36, was injured in the incident and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Gardaí say the incident occurred at Hardimans Gardens, Drogheda.

More to follow...