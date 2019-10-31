Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Gardai in Cork have warned people to be wary of a growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts.

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station made the warning as he revealed details of how a group of criminals from Dublin targeted a lady last Friday at the Aldi Car Park in Mallow.

Sergeant Kelly told C103's Cork Today Show that the two men asked the lady as she was unloading her shopping into the car for directions in Mallow.

While she was giving the directions to one man, the second person went to the other side of this ladies car and found two credit cards.

The lady realised straight away something was wrong, noticed the cards were missing and rang the Gardai.

Sgt Kelly said the lady had good descriptions of them both and when they went to an ATM to take money out they were arrested by Gardai and brought to Mallow Garda Station.

He said that one of the men must have behind behind the lady in the queue in Aldi and got her PIN Number and then gave the number to the other person.

The local gardai sergeant went on to warn people to beware of this growing problem of Distraction Direction theft.