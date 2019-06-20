Gardaí in Cork have dismantled a vast TV piracy operation which could have cost two of the largest providers up to €20m in lost revenue.

The full extent of the illegal operation was exposed today following a protracted investigation which culminated in a series of coordinated early morning raids across the city.

Documentation seized during the searches shows the operation had a customer service base of between 15,000 and 20,000 people nationwide - all of whom have had their TV service disconnected.

Supt Mick Comyns, who is leading the investigation, said while there were no arrests, a large quantity of electronic devices, including set-top boxes and set-top box cards, as well as a vast quantity of documentation, has been seized and investigations are ongoing.

The investigation was launched several months ago on foot of an initial complaint from Virgin Media about pay-tv piracy. Sky Ireland subsequently made a similar complaint.

A small garda team was established to investigate possible offences under the Copyright and Related Rights Act 2000.

They were assisted by technical experts from Sky Ireland and Virgin Media.

The results of their investigations led to this morning’s raids. The media company’s technical advisors were involved in the operation.

A team of up to 40 gardaí and detectives from the Cork City Garda Division searched seven premises, both business and residential properties at addresses across the city, and recovered a large amount of electronic equipment.

But it was only when the documentation was examined that gardaí and the TV companies discovered the full extent of the operation.

Supt Comyns said the documents suggest an extensive and widespread customer base of between 15,000 to 20,000 customers countrywide.

“All these people with illegal service will have their service shut down today,” he said,

Those behind the scam were changing annual fees at a fraction of what Sky and Virgin charge for their various subscription services.

It is understood the operation involved a certain amount of legitimate subscriptions to the service providers, whose signals were then transmitted to clone or reconfigured TV cards.

The operation has been described as extensive and sophisticated.

The electronic equipment seized today will now be subjected to extensive technical examination as part of the overall investigation.