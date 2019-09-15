News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick St

Anglesea Street Garda Station
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 03:38 PM

Gardaí in Cork are renewing an appeal for witnesses to a serious assault on Patrick Street.

It happened shortly after 9pm close to the junction with Academy Street on Thursday night.

A man in his 40s was brought to Cork University Hospital where his condition is still believed to be serious.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8.30pm to 9:30pm to get in touch with us," said Superintendent Michael Comyns, speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station today.

"We are particularly anxious to speak to the occupants of several cars which were on Patrick Street at the time of the assault.

"Also, anyone who may have any mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

