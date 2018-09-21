Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí in Cork investigating after shots fired during altercation

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 10:13 AM
By Greg Murphy

Gardaí are investigating after a number of shots were fired during an altercation on the north side of Cork city yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 10.30pm in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane.

According to reports, a man was confronted by another when he was out walking and a number of shots were fired during the altercation.

No one was injured.

Gardaí sealed off the scene for a technical examination and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them at Mayfield Garda station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GardaíCorkMayfieldShooting

Related Articles

Cork’s growing Wolfpack rolls on despite lack of funding

Some of the best and exciting events this Culture Night has to offer in Cork and further afield

Garda raids in Cork and Waterford closing in on bungling bookie burglars

Gardaí carry out raids in connection with Glanmire bookmakers robbery

More in this Section

South Dublin council votes not to nominate presidential candidate

Three arrested over drugs and money laundering in Derry

Sinn Fein presses DUP on decision to readmit Ian Paisley

Garda body hits out at 'extraordinary development' as Harris cuts all discretionary overtime


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

    • 8
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »