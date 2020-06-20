News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí in Cork arrest man in connection with coercive control case

A number of Garda units took part in the operation.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 11:12 AM

A man is to appear in court this afternoon in connection with an ongoing investigation into a series of coercive control incidents. 

The special sitting of the Bandon District Court will take place this afternoon at 3pm. 

The man in his 50s was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into a number of incidents between 1985 and 2019. 

A series of complaints against the man by a person known to him has started the investigation under Section 39(1) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018. 

A search operation was conducted yesterday in Kilbrittain, Co. Cork when the man was arrested at the scene. 

During the course of the search Gardaí seized a number of legally held firearms and ammunition.

The Armed Support Unit along with Gardaí from Macroom Garda Station, Macroom Detective Unit and the Bandon Division Protective Services Unit took part in the operation. 

GardaCorkTOPIC: Crime

