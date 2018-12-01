NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses of collision involving motorbike

Saturday, December 01, 2018 - 01:40 PM

Gardaí in Mayfield, Co Cork are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

The incident occurred shortly after 5pm on Friday on the Middle Glanmire Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was attended to at the scene by paramedics and fire services personnel and was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His injuries are understood to be serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man, understood to be the driver of the car, was apprehended a short distance from the crash site and arrested under Road Traffic legislation for DUI (Driving Under the Influence).

He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

The crash site and vehicles involved have been examined by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and a Garda investigation into the matter is continuing.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was driving along the route at the time who may be in possession of dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


