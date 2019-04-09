NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí in Co Donegal on high alert amid recent ATM robberies

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 01:22 PM

Gardaí in Co Donegal are on high-alert after the theft and attempted thefts of diggers in recent days.

Officers fear the robberies are being carried out by a gang who could use them to steal ATMs from the county.

It follows the recent spate of ATM thefts across the North and in the border counties.

An attempt was made to steal a digger from a yard at Pearse Road in Letterkenny over the weekend.

The lock was broken and a windscreen smashed between 5pm on Saturday and 7.30am on Monday morning.

It follows the theft of a digger from a Donegal County Council yard in St Johnston recently.

The Hitachi 26U digger was loaded onto a trailer in the yard and driven away across the border towards Derry.

The €38,000 digger, which was rented from Watson Hire in Letterkenny, has still not been located.

Garda Sgt Eunan Walsh appealed to members of the public to be vigilant.

"Obviously we have to keep an open mind on these robberies or attempted robberies because of the recent spate of thefts of ATMs.

READ MORE

CCTV shows moment ATM is ripped from a wall

"The latest attempt to steal a digger happened in Letterkenny over the weekend when a machine parked beside the Letterkenny Community Centre was interfered with.

"We're not sure if this is in any way connected with these ATM thefts but we have to consider all options," he said.

He appealed to members of the public who notice specific behaviour late at night to contact Gardai.

"If someone is out late at night and they spot a digger being towed at three or four o'clock in the morning then we would ask them to contact us.

"This would be unusual. It might not be anything but we will investigate it and it is better to be safe than sorry," he said.

Local Gardai are also liaising with bank employees in relation to best practise around ATMs.

READ MORE

Cork pensioner fighting for his life after 'horrendous' accident in Malta

More on this topic

Watch the world's population grow in amazing time-lapse

Cadbury creates fairyland themed egg that’s big on bites

European Commission sets out guidelines for ‘trustworthy’ AI

Twitter reduces daily follow limit in bid to tackle spammers

More in this Section

Majority of parents don't know how much exercise their kids should be getting

Dublin's population could grow by 150k in three years - adding pressure to housing market

Report says cancer cases could double by 2045

Over 600 arrested for drink-driving in February


Lifestyle

Vintage View: Historic kitchen designs, from railway carriages to Bauhaus brilliance

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

Ask a counsellor: ‘Our friends are divorcing – how can we avoid getting caught in the middle?’

How to make a bee hotel in 5 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »