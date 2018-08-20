Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí in Athlone seek help locating missing teenagers

Gardaí in Athlone are looking for the public's help in tracing two teenage girls.

Janelle Quinn and Hannah Hughes were reported missing last Wednesday, August 15.

JanelleQuinn (l) and Hannah Hughes (r). The teenagers were reported missing last Wednesday.

16-year-old Hannah is described as 5ft 2 in height, with long red hair.

When last seen she was wearing a peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle who is 15, is 5ft 4', with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, green jacket and white Nike runners.

Both girls are thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

