Gardaí hunting two suspects who knocked woman, 90s, to ground during daylight mugging in Cork

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 03:32 PM

Gardaí are hunting for two suspects who knocked a woman in her 90s to the ground during a daylight mugging in a Cork town.

They have appealed for witnesses to the callous attack in Macroom on the woman and her friend, who is in her 60s, to contact them.

And a separate assault in Cork city has prompted calls for the establishment of a community policing forum in a city neighbourhood close to the south docks.

FG Cllr Des Cahill said local residents and business owners in the Victoria Road, Kennedy Park areas are concerned about a range of anti-social behaviour, from minor assaults to open drug-taking, in the area in recent weeks.

“It’s got to the stage now where people are inclined to avoid Kennedy Park,” he said.

Gardaí were still hunting last night for two suspects who attacked two women who were out walking in the Castle grounds in Macroom at around 3pm on Tuesday.

It is understood they stopped to sit on a park bench when they were attacked from behind by two men.

Both women were knocked to the ground and a handbag was stolen.

The men fled the scene on foot, running into Macroom golf club and out onto the road at Sleaven Upper.

The woman in her 90s was brought to Cork University Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

The two suspects are described as both being tall, thin and in their late teens or early 20s.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who was in the Castle grounds, on the golf course or in Sleaven Upper at the time, and who may have seen the two men to contact them.

They have also asked for any motorists who were in the area at the time and who have dash-cam footage to contact them at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In the city, gardaí are still investigating an assault on a man at Marina Walk, near Centre Park Road, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s was taken to CUH with non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

