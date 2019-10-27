Gardaí hunt gang after men tied up in armed raid on Donegal house

Gardaí have launched a manhunt for a gang after an armed raid on a house in Co. Donegal.

The raid happened at the home of the business-owners in Malin Town yesterday evening.

The couple who own the house at Beaugh, Malin, were away at a local wedding when the gang raided their house.

The couple's two sons were in the house and the armed and masked gang tied them up. They escaped with an undisclosed sum of money.

The young men were not injured but were left terrified after their ordeal.

The family whose home was raided are very well-known in the area and operate a fish processing business nearby.

Gardaí have sealed off the house and are awaiting forensic officers to carry out a full investigation in a bid to trace the gang.

They have not yet released any details on the raid.

However, locals are shocked by the raid in the normally quiet village on the Inishowen Peninsula.

One woman who knows the family said: "They are such a lovely couple and a lot of locals were at the wedding.

"One of the sons lives away but he must have been home for holidays or the weekend."

"It's an awful thing to happen and they must have been terrified.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt but to think this happened just up the road is just awful. This kind of thing never happens in Malin."