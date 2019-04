Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Dublin last night.

A house at Cappagh Drive in Finglas was targetted at around 10.50pm.

No injuries or damage were reported and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí have said: "Gardaí at Finglas in Dublin are investigating reports of shots fired at Cappagh Drive, Finglas at approximately 10.50pm last night, Saturday 13th April 2019.

"Gardaí responded to the call. No injuries or damage were reported. Investigations are continuing."