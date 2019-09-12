News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí hunt for burglars in Cork after high-speed chase

The armed support unit in search of suspected burglars at the Heritage Business Park in Mahon, Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 05:08 PM

A high-speed chase has taken place in Cork following a burglary.

Two men were disturbed during a break-in at a house on the Rochestown Road in the city.

Gardaí pursued the men before they abandoned the vehicle they were travelling in on the N40 at the Carrigaline exit.

Eyewitnesses report that up to five unmarked cars and a number of squad cars were involved in the operation.

It is understood the occupants of the car - a grey-coloured Audi - ran across the west and eastbound lanes of the N40 in the direction of Mahon Golf Course to evade officers.

