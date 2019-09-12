Gardaí hunt for burglars in Cork after high-speed chase

A high-speed chase has taken place in Cork following a burglary.

Two men were disturbed during a break-in at a house on the Rochestown Road in the city.

Gardaí pursued the men before they abandoned the vehicle they were travelling in on the N40 at the Carrigaline exit.

Eyewitnesses report that up to five unmarked cars and a number of squad cars were involved in the operation.

It is understood the occupants of the car - a grey-coloured Audi - ran across the west and eastbound lanes of the N40 in the direction of Mahon Golf Course to evade officers.