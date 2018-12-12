Gardaí hit ‘vintage car scam’ gang

Specialist gardaí have pounced on four members of an organised crime gang suspected of deceiving elderly people in the sale of classic vintage cars.

Some of the 20 vehicles that are the subject of investigation, with a total value of approximately €360,000.

After a detailed probe, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted a search and arrest operation in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, yesterday morning.

Senior gardaí believe the gang has targeted people both in Ireland and abroad. One of its victims was an elderly couple, aged 81 and 84, who sold their vehicle at a significant loss.

Under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001, a person can be prosecuted for deception where through dishonestly — that is, with the intention of making a gain for themselves or the loss to another — and by any deception, they ‘induce’ a person to do something.

Someone convicted of such a crime, on indictment, could face up to five years in prison.

In a statement, the gardaí said four males had been arrested in an operation and detained at different garda stations across Limerick.

“The operation relates to offences of deception involving the purchase and sale of vintage and classic cars,” said gardaí.

“In many cases, the victims of this deception have been elderly persons.”

The statement notes that, to date, 20 vehicles were the subject of investigation, with a total approximate value of €360,000.

The bureau’s operation began last February when the unit identified one victim of deception when a man was selling his vintage car.

A total of six other victims were subsequently identified and, of the seven overall, five are based in Ireland.

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said: “The operation in Rathkeale is as a result of a lengthy investigation carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“I would like to appeal today,” he said, “particularly to the elderly community to contact your local Garda station if you believe that you have been deceived in the purchase/sale of a vintage or classic car in circumstances where either money has not been received or money received far less than that of the value of the car.”

The cars are often 30-40 years old and include the likes of Rolls Royce and Bentley motors. In addition to contacting their local garda station, people can ring the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.