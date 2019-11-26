Gardaí highlight rise in income as reason for rise in assaults, drunkenness and drug use in Cork

Assaults, drunkenness and drug use are on the rise in Cork due to more disposable income, while crime gangs are believed to be using public transport to steal cars and bicycles from rural towns.

These were some of the notable issues raised by senior gardaí as they presented the latest crime statistics at a meeting of Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

Garda Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan addressing the Cork County Joint Policing Committee. Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who is in charge of policing the West Cork garda division, provided the meeting with crime patterns for the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period in 2018.

Assaults causing harm in Cork city climbed from 166 to 197, while minor assaults were also up from 656 to 782. Assaults causing harm in the Cork North Garda Division were also up from 75 to 102 and minor assaults increased from 256 to 335. Assaults causing harm in the Cork West Garda Division remained roughly the same, in their early 60s, while minor assaults actually dipped from 204 to 163.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, who is in charge of policing the city, said the economy has put more disposable income in people's pockets and excessive consumption of drink and drugs, or a combination of both, often fuels violent outbursts.

He said Commissioner Drew Harris had started setting up a special 'assault reduction strategy' which will see gardaí concentrate on known flashpoints in urban areas where trouble could occur, especially after pubs and nightclubs start closing.

Drunkenness offences rose in the city marginally from 825 to 843, while they were up considerably more in the North Cork division from 297 to 370 and up again in West Cork from 174 to 190.

Cases of possession of drugs for sale or supply increased in the city from 137 to 154 and those caught with drugs for personal use was up from 578 to 728. Similar offences in the North and West Cork divisions remained roughly the same.

Chief Supt McPolin said the rise in drug use could again be put down to more money in people's pockets. However, he added that in his division extra resources were recently put into their drug squad units.

Detections for driving under the influence of drink or drugs actually fell in the city from 240 to 210. However, they were marginally up in the North Cork division and there was a significant increase in West Cork where cases rose from 170 to 230.

Chief Supt Cadogan told JPC members that the numbers being detected for having consumed illegal drugs were now running at around 33% of the overall total. He said the most common drugs detected during roadside tests were cocaine and cannabis.

Chief Supt Cadogan also presented the meeting with a snapshot of car thefts in the city and county from November 1 - 21, during which 86 were reported stolen.

The highest number of vehicle thefts, 18, occurred in the Midleton area. This was followed by Mayfield, Togher, Fermoy and Macroom.

The owners of 38 of the vehicles (44%) admitted that they hadn't locked their vehicle when it was taken.

Meanwhile, there was a noticeable increase in bicycle thefts in North and East Cork.

Superintendent John Deasy, who helps police those areas, said gardaí believe gangs are using public transport, be it rail or bus, to get to rural towns where they believe there are easier pickings.