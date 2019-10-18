Gardaí have taken 200 statements in Santina Cawley inquiry

Gardaí investigating the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley at Boreenmanna Road in Cork in July have taken 200 statements and followed 430 lines of enquiry, it emerged today.

Karen Harrington, 35, of 26 Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, Cork, faces a murder charge and had the case against her mentioned at Cork District Court today.

The accused was not in court. Her solicitor, Eddie Burke, said she was in hospital and that it was with the permission of the High Court, where her bail was set, that she did not attend for the case at Cork District Court today.

Mr Burke said the defence was at loggerheads with the State over how long the matter had been going on without a book of evidence being served. The defence solicitor said 42 days was allowed for service of a book of evidence from the time of the DPP giving directions. “Now we are 16 days over the period of 42 days,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher reminded Mr Burke that he did extend the period on the application of the State.

Mr Burke said: “I have a client who is very anxious to deal with it. The High Court exempted her from attending because she is in hospital.”

Inspector Denis Lynch applied for a further two-week adjournment.

Insp Lynch said:

It is an extensive file. 200 statements have been taken and there have been 430 lines of inquiry. The matter is being dealt with expediently by the State. There is also CCTV and other aspects. The file will be gone to the DPP within two weeks.

Mr Burke said the High Court had allowed for service of the book of evidence on the solicitor for the defendant rather than on her personally if she is in hospital at the particular time. Judge Kelleher adjourned the case to Cork District Court on November 1.

Harrington faces a single charge stating that on July 5 at Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, she did murder Santina Cawley.

The High Court released her on bail on her own €5,000 bond and on various conditions. Her address was given as Lakelands Crescent in Mahon, Cork. Harrington is to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with any witness involved. She is to stay away from Boreenmanna Road, surrender her passport to gardaí and undertake not to apply for a new one.

Two-year-old Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on July 5 and was taken to Cork University Hospital where she died hours later.