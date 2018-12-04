NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí have 'played a significant part' in targeting global money mule operations

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 12:07 PM

Gardaí say they have played a "significant part" in a worldwide operation targeting 1,500 money mules.

Up to 168 people have been arrested across the EU and 140 'money mule' organisations have been identified.

Thirty states, including Ireland, took part in the operation by Europol.

Gardaí have said young people and students, in particular, are being targeted by criminal networks.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan said: "An Garda Siochana has played a significant role in this operation and we want to highlight the fact that young people and in particular students are targeted by these criminal networks.

"Parents need to have a conversation with their younger family members and discuss the risks associated with this type of criminal activity and the long-term implications for them.”

READ MORE: Dublin City Council issues strict guidelines on renaming streets

Mr Keith Gross of the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland said: ”The EMMA initiative is about the financial sector, law enforcement agencies and other key stakeholders joining forces in tackling the illegal activity of money muling across borders.

"The key message of the EMMA 4 awareness campaign, #Don't be a Mule, is not to sell your identity and allow your bank account to be used by criminals to move stolen money or proceeds of crime because in doing so you are enabling money laundering and engaging in illegal activity which can have severe legal consequences.”

- Digital Desk


