Gardaí go the extra mile and help woman with breathing difficulties

You could say they went the extra mile in the line of duty.

Two new gardaí walked 42.5km while on Covid-19 duty in north Cork yesterday, and helped an elderly lady with breathing difficulties during the day.

Probationer Gardaí Pádraig O’Neil and Emily Maher walked just over 60,000 steps during their 12-hour tour of duty in and around Fermoy Town yesterday as part of ongoing Garda efforts to ensure that appropriate social distancing measures are being adhered to, Government guidelines on travel restrictions are being observed, and to engage with the local community.

While on patrol, they were alerted to an elderly woman who was experiencing breathing difficulties.

They walked to her home, rendered assistance, and provided assurance to her until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

They were also involved in several checkpoints to ensure those travelling were only making essential journeys.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said Pádraig and Emily are among a number of probationer gardaí posted to North Cork in recent months.

“And they have gotten straight into the thick of it,” he said.

“Our members are out there assisting the public in whatever way we can — if that means collecting a prescription for an elderly couple or doing a bit of shopping for them, no problem.

“Don’t think twice about contacting your local station if you need us, we are here to help.”