Gardaí gathering CCTV of Dublin father’s doorstep murder

Gardaí are gathering CCTV imagery as they investigate the fatal shooting of a father on Dublin’s northside over the weekend.

Robert Sheridan, aged 45 and a father of two, was gunned down as he answered a knock to his door on Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun, just after 11pm on Friday.

His home had been subjected to a previous gun attack in recent weeks, but Mr Sheridan was not inside at the time.

Detectives are examining those who have been feuding with Mr Sheridan and are trying to piece together their movements and associations in recent days and weeks.

Suspects include members of a local drug gang that is thought to have previously threatened Mr Sheridan.

At 11.15pm on Friday, the victim answered a knock on his door and was confronted by two armed men. They opened fire at close range, inflicting fatal head injuries.

Gardaí said the gunmen then fled in the direction of nearby Poppintree Park.

In his appeal, divisional officer, Superintendent Brian Daly, said: “It’s understood two armed men involved in the incident left the scene on foot and entered Poppintree Park, before exiting onto Willow Park Road.

We are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 10pm and 12 midnight to contact us, here at the incident room at Ballymun Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau conducted forensic tests at the property over the weekend, while the divisional search team began a detailed sweep of the wider area, including the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01- 6664400, or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.

There have been a number of shootings in Ballymun during the year, most of them linked to local gangs.

In August 2017, two innocent people, mum Antoinette Corbally, aged 48, and Clinton Shannon, aged 30, were shot dead in Ballymun, in a gun attack aimed at Ms Corbally’s brother, Derek Devoy.

Also over the weekend, gardaí in Cork seized a firearm and a quantity of drugs, in a planned operation targeting organised crime.

Officers from Angelsea Street Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car at Fota, at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

A firearm was recovered, as was €60,000 of MDMA.