Gardaí found €3,200 in cash in murder accused's home, court hears

Gardaí carried out a search warrant at the family home of a man accused of murdering Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan and found an envelope containing €3,200 in cash, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Jason Keating (27), of Lower Main Street, Rush, Co Dublin has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Kirwan.

Detective Sergeant Maeve O’Sullivan, of Clondalkin Garda Station, told the three-judge court today that she was a member of the search team put together to search Mr Keating’s family home on Lissadell Road in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 on May 2, 2017.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan told prosecuting counsel Paul Greene SC that Mrs Keating, the accused's mother, opened the front door that morning and her husband was asleep in the house at the time.

The witness said she searched a front bedroom in the house and found an envelope with €3,200 in cash inside.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said she counted the money in the presence of Mrs Keating and then handed the envelope to the exhibits officer in the case.

She also found three empty mobile phone boxes including a box for an “Alcatel” mobile phone as well as a car key, she added.

Earlier, the court heard that a search warrant was obtained for the family home of Mr Keating on May 1 and it was executed at 7am the following morning. The accused was not present at the time of the search but his parents were.

Gardaí also gave evidence that a Ford Focus car and a blue and grey “McKenzie” hoodie, both belonging to Mr Keating, were seized from his former partner’s house in Rush on May 2.

Mr Kirwan was sitting in his new car, a Ford Mondeo, at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on the evening of December 22, 2016 when a gunman shot him six times with a Makarov handgun which was later recovered at the scene.

The 62-year-old, a “long-time” friend of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, suffered eight gunshot wounds in total to his head, right arm, chest and abdomen. The three-judge court has heard that the murder of Mr Kirwan arose from a "notorious feud" between two criminal factions but the deceased had no connection with either side.

The deceased’s partner, Bernadette Roe, was in the passenger seat of his car at the time of the attack. They had just returned from a Christmas lunch in a restaurant in Crumlin with Ms Roe’s daughter.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chualachain and Judge Cormac Dunne.

Digital Desk