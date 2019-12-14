Gardaí 'following definite line of inquiry' after woman stabbed in Arklow

A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Co. Wicklow.

The incident happened in Arklow early this morning.

Gardai said a woman in her early 30s was stabbed at a house in Arklow at around 4:25am this morning.

She has been taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí said they are following a definite line of inquiry, but officers have made no arrests and the scene has been sealed off.

They are also appealing for witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am, to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.