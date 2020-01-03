Gardaí follow 300 lines of inquiry on killing

As gardaí follow more than 300 lines of inquiry over the gruesome killing of Frankie Dunne, his family has said they are “numb and in shock” after his death.

Mr Dunne’s decapitated, armless body was found in Cork last Saturday.

After an extended and extensive forensic examination, gardaí left the crime scene yesterday evening but said that investigations are ongoing.

Superintendent Mick Comyns, who is leading the investigation, said: “It’s a huge investigation with over 50 people working on it, there’s a huge amount of CCTV and over 300 lines of inquiry.”

Mr Dunne’s body is due to be released to his family in the coming days.

Despite their trauma, Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne’s niece, Susan Martin, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for homeless charities so other vulnerable people might be better protected than her uncle.

“As Frankie’s family we hope no [one] else ever has to suffer the horrendous nightmare of what Frankie endured in the final hours of his life,” Ms Martin wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“No-one should be left so vulnerable on our streets. No-one should be beaten or murdered because they find themselves helpless due to alcoholism or for any other reason.”

The page raised €3,000 in just 21 hours with donations from €5 to €395 flooding in from friends, family, and the concerned public.

Ms Martin described her uncle as “one of a kind .... a character and one of the funniest men I knew”.

She said that all proceeds from the GoFundMe page will go directly to the Cork Simon Community which helped Mr Dunne and to Caring for Cork’s Homeless.

Although Mr Dunne, 64, struggled with alcohol addiction, he was “a kind gentle man” loved by friends and family, Ms Martin said.

“Frankie was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and nephew and friend to many in Cork,” said Ms Martin. “He had succumbed to a life of alcohol dependence many years ago, he lost a lot in his life, but he never lost his family’s support or love.

“He had another family that he loved too, that family were his friends living in tents, homeless shelters or on the streets of his city, Cork. They were their own community of friends and comrades but without a front door of their own or even a mattress to lay down on at times, people whom an empty derelict house seemed like a safe place to have a few drinks, a singsong and lay down out of cold.”

There has been widespread shock at the gruesome nature of Mr Dunne’s death.

His headless, armless torso was found in undergrowth to the rear of the unoccupied Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd, Cork, on Saturday.

His head and arms were later found in the back garden area following a search.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said: “Gardaí are still trawling through copious amounts of CCTV and interviewing witnesses.

“We make a further appeal to the public who have information or were in the vicinity on Friday or Saturday to contact gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Mr Dunne is the second homeless person violently killed in Cork City in just three months.

Gardaí continue to investigate the murder of Timmy Hourihane, a former chef who was sleeping in a tent and who was beaten to death on Mardyke Walk last October. Two arrests have been made in connection with his killing.