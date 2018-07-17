Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí foil ‘assassination plot’ by Kinahan cartel

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 12:10 AM
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

Gardaí have prevented a suspected assassination operation by the Kinahan crime cartel.

Garda organised crime and intelligence units swooped on a car with two suspected Kinahan associates inside on a busy Dublin road at around 5pm.

When they conducted a search of the car they recovered a loaded revolver and suspect the duo were part of a plan to murder a member of the Hutch group.

Two men, aged 25 and 28, believed to be from Dublin’s nor th inner city, were arrested.

“They are Kinahan associates, and paid for,” confirmed a source.

It was not clear last night how imminent the attack was, but officers are definite they were part of an “assassination plot”.

Gardaí have already estimated they have prevented more than 50 assassination attempts.

Assistant Commissioner John O’ Driscoll said the force was closely monitoring the activity of people associated with organised crime groups with a view to protecting the life of their intended victims and to seizing the proceeds of their criminal activity.

He said gardaí are determined to identify “every member of organised crime groups who are a threat to the life of others and to target them for arrest and prosecution."


