Gardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary house

Some of the suspected cannabis plants found by gardai, growing in a polytunnel at a house in Carrick on Suir yesterday, Monday, June 1. Pic: An Garda Siochana.
By David Raleigh
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 09:37 AM

Gardaí are following “a definite line of enquiry” in relation to a seizure of €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants, which were being cultivated in a polytunnel at the rear of a house in Co. Tipperary, yesterday.

The suspected drugs were discovered at a property in Carrick on Suir, Monday.

“Shortly before 7pm detectives and uniformed Gardaí from Carrick on Suir, assisted by the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at an address on Ballyrichard Road, Carrick on Suir. During the course of the search Gardaí found a polytunnel at the rear of the property which contained €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants,” said a Garda spokesman.

Gardaí also recovered “a number of extractor fans, a hydraulic press and other paraphernalia associated with drug supply“, located on the property.

“The plants will now be sent for analysis.“

“No arrests have been made but investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry,” the spokesman added.

TOPIC: Gardai

