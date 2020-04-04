Gardaí find major drugs stash in tent in Clondalkin

Three men have been arrested in Dublin after drugs worth nearly €37, 500 were seized on the canal bank in Clondalkin.

Gardaí, targeting drug dealing in the area, found the three men in a tent hidden in undergrowth with cannabis, cocaine and Dimorphine.

A packaging and distribution facility was also found while 108 packets of cigarettes and tobacco products were located in a follow-up search by the Garda Dog Unit.

The three arrested are being held in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations.





In a statement, the Gardaí said: "These operations represent a significant disruption in drug dealing activity along the canal in Clondalkin."

Meanwhile, three men were arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with an ATM raid in the Co Louth town of Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.