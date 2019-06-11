Gardaí find drugs at party in remote area

Gardaí arrived at the top of a hill in a remote forested area and found tents around a bonfire in a clearing where one man had a stash of cocaine, ecstasy, and acid tablets for a party.

Darragh Gregan, aged 22, of Shalom, Camden Road, Crosshaven, Co Cork, who was never in trouble before, ended up being was prosecuted on three counts of having drugs for sale or supply arising out of the seizure.

He admitted to gardaí that he had bought the drugs in Cork City for a total of €300 for the purpose of having them and sharing with friends on this night.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said there was no question of the young man selling the drugs or profiting from them in any way and that there was none of the paraphernalia of drug dealing such as tick lists, weighing scales or incriminating text messages.

Mr Burke said the probation report on the man was extremely favourable, to the extent that the probation officer did not expect to see Darragh Gregan before a court again in the future.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he accepted the report was excellent, but also said the offences were very seriousmatter.

The judge said he would take account of the defendant’s youth age and the relatively low value of the drugs. “Does he want to do a community service order to avoid jail?” the judge the judge asked. Mr Burke said the defendant would happy to do the the community work.

Judge Kelleher said he could do 240 hours of community service instead of six months in jail. He also imposed a suspended eight-month sentence and fines totalling €850.

Inspector Ann Marie Twomey said gardaí went to a remote forested area of Spring Hill, Minane Bridge, Co Cork, to find the tents around a bonfire, with loud music playing.

Gardaí spoke with the defendant, who handed them a small clear plastic bag containing cocaine. He also brought them brought them to ehre hea box containing 25 ecstasy tablets and 12 acid tablets, each with an approximate value of €10. The cocaine was worth €60. He also had €125 worth of cannabis, which he had only for his own use.While those were the values given by gardaí, the defendant said he bought all of them for €300.

Mr Burke said the defendant and friends were having a party and Gregan was the one who bought them for sharing on the night. The solicitor said the defendant was so forthcoming in his approach that nobody else was prosecuted or even questioned about the drugs.