Gardaí have found drugs worth €1.24m in a ditch on the border between Co Carlow and Co Laois.

The drugs, believed to be cannabis herb, were discovered yesterday evening.

As a result of an intelligent-led operation, gardaí recovered the cannabis herb in a ditch along a secondary road on the Carlow/Laois border.

This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

No one has been arrested at this time.