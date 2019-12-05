News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí finalising file in relation to toddler's methadone toxicity death

By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 11:56 AM

Gardaí are finalising a file in relation to the death of a toddler who died of methadone toxicity.

The file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) within weeks, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Two-year-old Heidi Douglas O’Reilly of Shankill, Dublin 18 died on April 19 2016.

The circumstances of the child’s death prompted a Garda investigation which is nearing completion.

There were no family members present in court but Inspector Marilyn Brosnan informed Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that a liaison officer keeping relatives updated on proceedings.

“The file is nearly complete and will be with the DPP shortly,” Insp Brosnan said.

Inspector Brosnan applied for a six month adjournment to allow time for a decision on whether to bring charges from the DPP.

A previous inquest into the child’s death was opened and adjourned at Dublin Coroner’s Court on September 6 2016.

The inquest heard that baby Heidi died in the paediatric intensive care unit at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin on April 19 2016.

The cause of death was brain damage due to oxygen loss.

The cause of death was formally recorded at post-mortem as hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy due to cerebral hypo-perfusion due to methadone toxicity.

The autopsy was performed by pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane granted the adjournment and the case was scheduled for further mention on May 7 2020.

