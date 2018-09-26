Gardaí fear new uniform based on rejected design

Frontline gardaí have expressed concern that a new uniform announced yesterday by Commissioner Drew Harris will be based on a piloted version that received “overwhelmingly negative” feedback from members.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said the current uniform “belongs to another era” and has repeatedly called for a new European-style police uniform.

Drew Harris: Announced that the new uniform will be based on the one trialled earlier in the year, subject to final design

Mr Harris said the new uniform will be based on the one that was trialled earlier in the year, subject to final design.

It sparked a strong response from the association, which represents around 11,500 frontline gardaí.

“The GRA welcomes the Garda commissioner’s statement that a new uniform is to be introduced for An Garda Síochána,” said John O’Keeffe, GRA director of communications.

“The GRA has been calling for this for a number of years. However, the association is concerned that any new uniform will be ‘based’ on that which was rolled out to a number of stations across the country over the last few months — a pilot for which the overwhelming feedback from our members has been negative.”

In his statement, the commissioner said the uniform “will be based on the uniform currently being piloted”, which consists of a light blue polo shirt and navy cargo-type trousers.

He said the uniform will be worn with the new operational vest. He said the uniform being worn in the piloted areas would continue to be worn there.

The Garda chief added: “The final design of the uniform, the material to be used, and the timing of its introduction will be subject to a procurement process.”

Mr O’Keeffe said the current uniform is 12 years old, with a range of problems that can be either problems ranging from being “hugely uncomfortable” to “at worst, a health and safety risk”.

He said: “GRA members have to wear stab vests; carry batons, pepper spray, and handcuffs. It, therefore, behoves the commissioner to ensure that this equipment is carried safely, comfortably, and securely.”

Mr O’Keeffe said the GRA has long been calling for a European-style uniform, with a baseball hat, a polo shirt, and heavy-duty boots.

“The GRA is not suggesting a ‘Robocop’ uniform,” he said.