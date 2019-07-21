News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Dublin teen

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 06:38 PM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help as they search for a missing teenager from Dublin.

Dylan Kinsella, 15, was last seen in the Clondalkin area on Friday night.

Missing teenager Dylan Kinsella
Dylan is described as being approximately 6' in height of slim build, with short black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy windbreaker jacket with camouflage sleeves and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and his family are "extremely concerned" for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station or any garda station.

