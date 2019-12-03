News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí extend Lisa Smith's detention for another 24 hours

Gardaí extend Lisa Smith's detention for another 24 hours
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 10:02 AM

Lisa Smith has had her period of detention extended to a third day.

The 38-year-old faces a third day of questioning as she remains in Garda custody after being arrested at Dublin Airport on her return with her two-year-old daughter on board a Turkish Airlines flight on Sunday morning.

She is being questioned as part of a criminal investigation into alleged terrorist offences.

Lisa Smith woke up in the custody of Gardaí for a second day today, after her period of detention was extended for 24 hours yesterday.

That extension was to expire at around 11am this morning, but gardaí made an application in the District Court today to extend her period of detention by a further 24 hours..

She remains in custody in Kevin Street garda station in Dublin and can be held for up to three days in total, after which she must be charged or released.

The Dundalk woman's legal team says she is cooperating fully with Gardaí.

More on this topic

Cormac O'Keeffe: Lisa Smith arrest suggests possible prosecution for terror offencesCormac O'Keeffe: Lisa Smith arrest suggests possible prosecution for terror offences

Gardaí studying statements by returned Islamic State supporter Lisa SmithGardaí studying statements by returned Islamic State supporter Lisa Smith

Period of detention for Lisa Smith extended by 24 hoursPeriod of detention for Lisa Smith extended by 24 hours

Lisa Smith’s repatriation: Deprivation of citizenship a mistakeLisa Smith’s repatriation: Deprivation of citizenship a mistake


Lisa SmithISISIslamic StateterrorismTOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Tánaiste set for visit to Middle EastTánaiste set for visit to Middle East

40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí 40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí

Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020

Travellers in Galway living with sinking kitchensTravellers in Galway living with sinking kitchens


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

This once shadowy figure that hovered on the edge of the Darlings’ dreams is keen to bring them to Neverland to meet the Lost Boys (and girls) who are in need of a mother’s love.Pantomime: Cracking ensemble put on superb show

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »