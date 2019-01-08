NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí excavate land as part of missing person cold case investigation

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 03:10 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardai in Donegal have launched a land search and excavation as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a doctor from Northern Ireland.

Deirdre O'Flaherty was reported missing from a family holiday home in Moville, Co Donegal on January 11, 2009.

Three years after she disappeared, the High Court in Belfast ruled that the 46-year-old, from Strabane in Co Tyrone, was dead.

READ MORE: Update: Remains found in Wexford 'were in bag seen in ditch around Christmas Eve'

The judge said he was satisfied that Dr O'Flaherty had drowned after going into the sea in Co Donegal.

The search will be carried out by members of the Donegal divisional search team, and garda technical bureau along with private contractors, and is expected to last up to five days.

Gardai say they are liaising closely with relatives and a garda family liaison officer has been appointed.

Officers said the development continues to form part of a missing person investigation, adding there is no change of status.

The family has requested that their privacy be respected at this time.


KEYWORDS

Missing personDonegal

Related Articles

Renewed garda appeal to trace teenager missing for two months

Update: Teenager missing since New Year's Day found safe and well

Update: Two girls missing from Co Kildare found safe and well

Update: Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well

More in this Section

Poignant scenes as Donegal mother-of-two Jasmine McMonagle buried alongside beloved grandmother

Tweet about abortion due to take place in Drogheda 'pretty darn despicable' says Harris

'My baby could have been killed': Stone thrown through bus window showers Dublin toddler with glass

Junior Finance Minister calls for greater oversight of local authorities’ spending


Lifestyle

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

The art of dating in your 50s – according to the experts

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »