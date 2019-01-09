Gardaí establish six more units to tackle sexual abuse and domestic violence

An Garda Síochána have established six new garda units to investigate sexual abuse and domestic violence today.

The divisions are in Dublin south central, Kerry, Kilkenny, Galway, Waterford and Limerick.

The Divisional Protective Services Units are specifically tasked with investigating sexual crime, child abuse and domestic violence with the aim of delivering a more professional approach to these sensitive types of investigations.

The units form part of An Garda Síochána's modernisation and renewal programme and brings to 10 the number of specialised units in the country.

Another 19 units will be set up in the remaining garda divisions throughout the year.

Training for officers who will work in these areas is already underway.

The first module on Sexual Crime investigation includes input from victims of sexual abuse.