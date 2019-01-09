NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí establish new units to tackle sexual abuse and domestic violence

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 01:27 PM
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Six new divisional units specialising in the investigation of sexual and domestic crimes have been set up, Garda HQ has announced.

The Protective Services Units have been established in Dublin Metropolitan Region South Central, Kerry, Kilkenny, Galway, Waterford and Limerick.

In a statement, Garda HQ said the units had gone “live” but added that training for personnel attached to each of the units had started in the Garda College last Monday.

The six units will add to the four existing units in Cabra, Clondalkin (both DMR West), Cork and Louth.

Gardaí plan to have units in the remaining 19 divisions during 2019.

The Garda statement said the units are part of the 2016 Garda Modernisation and Renewal Programme and would deliver a consistent and professional approach to the investigation of sexual crime, child abuse and domestic violence.

The units also cover human trafficking, organised prostitution and missing person cases.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, Garda National Protective Services, said:

The continued expansion of the DPSU project will ensure a consistent level of service by An Garda Síochána to the victims of sexual crime and domestic abuse. They are a welcome and valuable addition to Garda Divisions and will add to the service.


