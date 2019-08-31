Gardaí escape injury after shots fired at patrol vehicle

Gardaí escaped injury in a suspected gunfire incident that damaged their patrol vehicle in north Dublin.

The incident involving two uniformed gardaí happened at around 11.20pm on Friday in the Darndale area of Coolock.

They were patrolling the Buttercup Park area in a patrol van when they encountered a suspect car.

The Garda said a loud noise was heard before the car took off across a nearby field in the direction of the Malahide road.

The patrol van was later inspected and two indentations consistent with gunfire were discovered on the driver’s door.

A Garda spokesman said no one was injured and both gardaí involved in the incident remained on duty.

The van has since been removed for technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

- Press Association