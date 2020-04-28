Gardaí endure 30 spitting and coughing attacks over 2 weeks

Gardaí have been spat or coughed at on more than 30 occasions in the last two-and-a-half weeks, while the controversial anti-spit guards have been used on 15 occasions.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the attacks as 'reprehensible' and defended the use of the anti-spit guards, which he describes as "a last resort". The spit hoods can be applied to suspects to cover their head and face to prevent them spitting while arrested or in custody.

Concern has been raised about the spit guards by Bob Collins, chairperson of the Policing Authority, who identified the lack of 'explicit guidelines' on their use, in particular when it comes to children aged 12 to 18, as potentially problematic.

The Garda Commissioner said the spitting and coughing attacks "show the challenges" faced by gardaí.

"It is vital that we protect their health and safety. This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances," Mr Harris said.

The Garda policy and use of anti-spit guards will be reviewed by in September.

Mr Harris also said there has been a high level of compliance with the Covid-19 public health guidelines. His comments came as the new phase of Operation Fanacht was launched to ensure people abide by travel restrictions.

Gardaí have made 76 arrests for breaches of Covid-19 legislation since April 8.

In addition, pre-existing enforcement powers were used on 760 occasions where other offences were highlighted in the course of Covid-19 operations, such as drink driving, drug and public order offences.

Mr Harris said, "I know this has been difficult for people, but it is critical this high level of compliance continues.

"Unfortunately, there are people who did not adhere to the guidelines and members of An Garda Síochána had no option but to use the regulations or other legislation. It should be stressed though that this is a tiny proportion of the people we have engaged with over this time."