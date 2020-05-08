Gardaí discover suspected cannabis grow house in bedrooms of house in Galway

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of more than €26,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Co. Galway on Wednesday.
Galway's Garda Drugs Unit searched a house in Athenry at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.
During the search they found a grow house in two bedrooms containing a quantity of cannabis plants in various stages of growth.
Fans and lamps were installed to enable growth and these were also seized.
A man in his late 30s was arrested and questioned at the North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway.
The man was released without charge yesterday and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.