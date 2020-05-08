Gardaí discover suspected cannabis grow house in bedrooms of house in Galway

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of more than €26,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Co. Galway on Wednesday.

Galway's Garda Drugs Unit searched a house in Athenry at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.

During the search they found a grow house in two bedrooms containing a quantity of cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

Fans and lamps were installed to enable growth and these were also seized.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and questioned at the North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway.

Some of the suspected cannabis plants in the house in Athenry. Pic: Garda Press Office

The man was released without charge yesterday and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.