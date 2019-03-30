NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí discover man's body in Mayo lake

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 05:47 PM

The body of a man has been recovered from a lake in County Mayo.

The discovery was made by gardaí in Ballinrobe in Lough Mask this morning.

Foul play is not suspected.

Gardaí have said the person has not yet been identified.

Mayo

